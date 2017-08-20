Titans' Tajae Sharpe: Workout on tap Monday

Sharpe (foot) will undergo an evaluation Monday to determine if he's healthy enough for removal from the PUP list, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Sharpe is approaching the end of the road in his recovery from June surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot. Once he and Eric Decker (ankle) are cleared for practice, they'll join the rotation at split end, according to Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone, meaning whoever shows best the rest of the exhibition schedule is the likely candidate to start in the regular season. Due to Sharpe's underwhelming rookie campaign and offseason devoted to rehab, the Titans may roll with the more experienced hand (Decker) off the bat.