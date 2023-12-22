Burks (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Burks was withheld from practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday, but he looked healthy enough while participating fully in Friday's practice for the Titans to sign off on him playing this weekend. The 2022 first-round pick has surpassed three targets just once in eight appearances on the season, but he could have an opportunity to see a slight boost in passing-game opportunities Week 16 after Tennessee recently placed Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hand) on injured reserve. DeAndre Hopkins has drawn nine or more targets in each of the past three games and should remain the Titans' top option in the passing attack, regardless of whether Will Levis (ankle) -- who is listed as questionable -- or Ryan Tannehill starts at quarterback.