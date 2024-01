Burks recorded two receptions on three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans.

Burks was on the field for 83 percent of snaps, his highest mark since Week 1. However, that didn't translate to increased involvement in the offense, and he's now failed to surpass three targets in any of his five games since returning from a head injury. Held back by injuries and poor quarterback play, Burks has failed to live up to his hype as a breakout candidate during the offseason.