Burks recorded two catches on three targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks.

Burks was coming off one of his better games of the season in Week 15, but he disappeared once again against Seattle. He was hurt by the Titans' run-heavy game plan, though he still finished fourth on the team in targets and failed to make any explosive plays. Injuries have held Burks in check for what was supposed to be a breakout season, but he'll look to close the campaign strong with divisional matchups against the Texans and Jaguars.