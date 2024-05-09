Coach Brian Callahan said Thursday that Burks still has a role in Tennessee's wide receiver corps after the team's signing of veteran slot specialist Tyler Boyd, Nick Suss of the Nashville Tennessean reports.

Callahan said of Burks' offseason "the work that he's put in has been really impressive," per Turron Davenport of ESPN, but the 2022 first-round pick may nonetheless have slid to No. 4 on the depth chart following Boyd's arrival, with Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins entrenched as Will Levis' clear top targets. The 225-pound wideout could still certainly have untapped potential, as he's battled injuries throughout the first two years of his NFL career, but his path to consistent opportunities has grown murkier despite Tennessee most ignoring the WR position in April's draft. For fantasy purposes, at least, Burks' prospects for 2024 will look dim if he's not able to beat out Boyd for the No. 3 role in training camp. Callahan did, at least, say that Burks will earn opportunities to line up both inside and outside.