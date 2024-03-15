Burks profiles as the Titans' No. 3 receiver following the signing of Calvin Ridley, according to Mike Moraitis of Titans Wire.

Assuming the Titans keep DeAndre Hopkins, there's really no room for Burks to sit any higher than third on the depth chart, even though he was a first-round pick just two years ago. The 225-pound WR missed six games in each of his first two NFL seasons while battling a variety of injuries, and he dropped from 444 yards as a rookie to 221 in his second season. From a real-life standpoint, Burks might actually be better off in a low-pressure role as the No. 3 receiver behind two established starters, but the tough competition for snaps and targets equates to a lower fantasy ceiling / lesser breakout odds all the same. The worst-case scenario would entail Burks losing the No. 3 role and sliding even further down Tennessee's depth chart.