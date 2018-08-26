Titans' Will Compton: Records two tackles
Compton recorded two tackles during Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers.
While Compton seems to be over the foot injury that landed him on injured reserve last November, he doesn't seem to have a clear role in advance of the 2018 campaign. Not only has first-round rookie Rashaan Evans jumped him on the depth chart, but Jayon Brown has also outplayed him this preseason, leaving Compton far off the IDP radar until further notice.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...