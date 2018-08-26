Compton recorded two tackles during Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers.

While Compton seems to be over the foot injury that landed him on injured reserve last November, he doesn't seem to have a clear role in advance of the 2018 campaign. Not only has first-round rookie Rashaan Evans jumped him on the depth chart, but Jayon Brown has also outplayed him this preseason, leaving Compton far off the IDP radar until further notice.

