The Colts waived Brown on Monday.

Brown was suspended by Indianapolis on Dec. 19 for conduct detrimental to the team. His suspension took place over the final three games of the regular season before he was waived by the team Monday. Brown played in 12 contests during the campaign, logging 56 snaps on defense and 251 on special teams. He finished with 10 tackles (eight solo), an interception and a forced fumble.