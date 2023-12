The Colts placed Brown on their reserve/suspended list for the rest of the season Tuesday for conduct detrimental to the team, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Brown did not play in Saturday's game versus the Steelers, and he'll now be sidelined for the rest of the year. He's played mostly on special teams so far this season, so Indianapolis will have to try to find a way to replace his production in that phase.