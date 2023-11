Brown (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The 28-year-old cornerback exited the Colts' Week 9 win over the Panthers after suffering a concussion, but he was able to log full practice sessions both Thursday and Friday, and he's now in line to suit up for Sunday's contest. Brown has primarily played on special teams this season, recording seven tackles, one pass deflection and one interception through eight games.