Robinson caught five of nine targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Patriots.

Robinson played 43 of 61 snaps (70 percent) on offense, while Laquon Treadwell was limited to two targets on 22 snaps. Treadwell's consistent failure to contribute in the passing game seems to have opened up an opportunity for Robinson to work as the No. 3 receiver when the Vikings need to throw the ball in a comeback effort. The team does still appear to place some value on Treadwell's work as a blocker.