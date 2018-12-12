Barr had seven tackles (five solo) and a sack in Monday's 21-7 loss against the Seahawks.

The seven tackles tied a season high for Barr as he is on pace for a career-low tackle mark. The 26-year-old has 43 tackles (31 solo) and a forced fumble in 10 games, making him unworthy of serious consideration as a consistent IDP option.

