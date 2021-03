Barr and the Vikings are working on a restructured contract that will reduce his $12.3 million base salary but make him a free agent in 2022, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

While the exact monetary details of this restructured deal haven't come out yet, this move will help address Minnesota's salary cap crunch while shaving two years off Barr's current deal, allowing him to hit free agency again at age 30. Barr hasn't played since tearing his pectoral muscle in Week 2 of the 2020 season.