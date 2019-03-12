The Vikings and Barr agreed to terms of a five-year contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Barr was among the Jets' free-agent splashes on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period, but perhaps the Vikings got wind of the terms of his contract and decided something in that range could fit under the salary cap. Considering the reported terms -- $67.5 million, with $33 million in guarantees and the potential to max out at $77.5 million with incentives -- it's unclear how the Vikings plan to free up enough cash with just $9.3 million in available cap space, per overthecap.com. In any case, Barr will keep his role as an off-ball linebacker in the Vikings defense, which has equated to 4.7 tackles per game in five campaigns to date.