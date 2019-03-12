Vikings' Anthony Barr: Returning to Vikes
The Vikings and Barr agreed to terms of a five-year contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Barr was among the Jets' free-agent splashes on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period, but perhaps the Vikings got wind of the terms of his contract and decided something in that range could fit under the salary cap. Considering the reported terms -- $67.5 million, with $33 million in guarantees and the potential to max out at $77.5 million with incentives -- it's unclear how the Vikings plan to free up enough cash with just $9.3 million in available cap space, per overthecap.com. In any case, Barr will keep his role as an off-ball linebacker in the Vikings defense, which has equated to 4.7 tackles per game in five campaigns to date.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 1 free agency: Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the Fantasy Football implications from the first day of free agency,...
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...