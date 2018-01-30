Vikings' Anthony Barr: Suffers hamstring injury in NFC Championship
Barr suffered a hamstring injury during the NFC Championship game against the Eagles, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "It kind of lingered on (in game) and it just kind of gave out toward the end, it could of been a factor," Barr said Tuesday. "I just didn't play well. Whether I was injured or not, it doesn't really make a difference."
It now makes sense that Barr was scratched from last Sunday's Pro Bowl, his third time being selected to the event. He'll now focus on returning from the hamstring injury in hopes of not missing any team workouts during the offseason. In 16 regular season games, Barr recorded a career-high 75 tackles (52 solo), six passes defensed and one sack.
