Johnson is listed as the No. 2 wide receiver on Minnesota's initial unofficial depth chart, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rookie Justin Jefferson primarily worked with the first-team offense during scrimmages in the slot with Johnson as the No. 2 receiver opposite Adam Thielen, so this listing isn't a surprise. Still, Jefferson could overtake Johnson quickly in the offense to become the No. 2 receiver. A larger issue may be how often the Vikings use a third receiver, as the team had limited use of three-receiver sets last season. However, that could change slightly under offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak.