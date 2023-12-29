Murphy (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday night's game against the Packers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old cornerback was held out of practice all week after missing the Vikings' Week 16 loss to the Lions, so it's no surprise that he'll won't play in his second consecutive game Sunday night. With Murphy missing Week 17, expect both Andrew Booth and NaJee Thompson to see increased work in Minnesota's secondary.
