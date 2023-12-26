Head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed that Wonnum tore his quadriceps in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Lions, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old linebacker had appeared in all 15 of Minnesota's games before sustaining this quadriceps injury, recording 62 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks. Wonnum is expected to shift over to injured reserve soon, and once that transaction occurs, he'll miss the remainder of the season.