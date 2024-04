Wonnum (quadriceps) is missing voluntary workouts Tuesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Wonnum is still on the mend after surgery to repair his quadriceps, which he injured during Week 16 of last season. The South Carolina product inked a deal with the Panthers in March, so although it seems the franchise is not worried about his injury, it's not clear yet when he'll be ready to participate in the team's offseason programs.