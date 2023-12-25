Wonnum (quadriceps) suffered a partially torn quad during Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Vikings haven't yet confirmed whether Wonnum's injury is season-ending, but the severity of a quad tear indicates that the veteran linebacker will likely require surgery and be placed on IR. Through 15 games this season Wonnum has racked up a career-high 62 tackles (33 solo) to go with eight sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one touchdown.