Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Lions that the team is evaluating Wonnum to confirm a quadriceps injury, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Wonnum was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game in what was originally reported as a knee injury. The fact he was carted off the field doesn't bode well for his chances to play in either (or both) of the Vikings' final two games of the season.