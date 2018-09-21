Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Expecting Week 4 return
Cook (hamstring) said he definitely will return for Thursday's game against the Rams in Week 4, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
This needs to be taken with a grain of salt given that Cook has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills. He may only be dealing with a minor injury, but the short time between games is nonetheless problematic. Latavius Murray will handle the lead role Sunday, with Mike Boone and Roc Thomas coming off the bench.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Ruled out for Week 3•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited to side work Friday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Held out again Thursday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Works on side Thursday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Misses practice with hammy issue•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Cramping behind Week 2 exit•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...