Cook (hamstring) said he definitely will return for Thursday's game against the Rams in Week 4, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

This needs to be taken with a grain of salt given that Cook has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills. He may only be dealing with a minor injury, but the short time between games is nonetheless problematic. Latavius Murray will handle the lead role Sunday, with Mike Boone and Roc Thomas coming off the bench.