Cook is not in line to play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Raiders.
Cook, along with the majority of the Vikings' top offensive players, will be held out of Sunday's exhibition game. Expect Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu to handle the majority of the running back duties during the first half, while Ty Chandler and Bryant Koback may get some work in the second half.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: No issues with minor hand injury•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Exits with hand injury•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Ready for more targets?•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Light workload in finale•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Struggles mightily in return•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Puts in full practice Thursday•