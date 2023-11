Joseph connected on his only field-goal try and extra-point attempt in Monday's 12-10 loss to the Bears.

Joseph was successful from 34 yards out to bring the first half to a close and tie the game at three. He didn't step on the field again until his PAT that gave the team a 10-9 lead midway through the fourth. Next up for Joseph and the Vikings is a Week 13 matchup with the Raiders.