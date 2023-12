Joseph made one of two field-goal tries in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders.

Joseph missed from 49 yards out in the second quarter, but the game would remain scoreless until he got another opportunity. That would come as the two-minute warning approached in the fourth quarter, where he was successful on a 36-yard attempt that gave Minnesota a 3-0 lead, which they would maintain over the final two minutes. Joseph and the Vikings will now travel to Cincinnati for Week 15.