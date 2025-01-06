Joseph made his only field-goal attempt from 20 yards and converted all three of his PAT tries in Sunday's 32-20 win over the Dolphins.

Joseph wasn't asked to do anything difficult but converted all four of his short kicks, which is more than the Jets got out of their kickers for most of the season. The 30-year-old kicker out of Florida Atlantic will hope to secure a consistent job somewhere in 2025 after splitting eight appearances in 2024 between the Giants, Commanders and Jets. Joseph made 16 of 20 field-goal attempts overall in 2024, with a long of 52, as well as all 11 of his PAT tries.