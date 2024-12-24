Joseph agreed to a contract Tuesday with the Jets' practice squad, according to a social media post from his agent, Brett Tessler.

Though Joseph will start out on New York's practice squad, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich implied Monday that Anders Carlson's job was in jeopardy after the kicker missed an extra-point attempt as well as a 49-yard field goal in this past Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Rams. If the Jets elect to move on from Carlson, Joseph would likely be added to the roster prior to the Week 17 game in Buffalo and would become New York's fifth different kicker of the season. Joseph has previously appeared in seven games with the Giants and Commanders this season, converting 15 of 19 field-goal attempts and going 8-for-8 on extra-point tries.