The Jets will sign Joseph off their practice squad Tuesday and have him handle kicking duties in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Joseph signed with New York's practice squad last week and will get a quick call-up to the 53-man roster. He'll become the fifth different kicker of the season for the Jets and will replace Greg Zuerlein, who returned from an eight-week stint on injured reserve due to a left knee injury but didn't attempt any kicks in this past Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Bills. The Jets haven't yet announced whether Zuerlein will be cut loose, placed back on IR or be made inactive for Week 18, but he'll give way to Joseph in any case. The 30-year-old Joseph has previously made seven appearances this season between the Giants and Commanders, converting 15 of 18 field-goal tries and eight of eight extra-point attempts.