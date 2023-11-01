Smith registered six tackles (five solo) in Minnesota's 24-10 win against the Packers on Sunday.
Smith finished fifth on the team in tackles en route to holding Jordan Love and the rest of Green Bay's offense to just 10 points. The 2012 first-round pick has now recorded 55 tackles (34 solo) this season and has logged six or more in all but two games.
