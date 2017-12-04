Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Reaches end zone versus Falcons

McKinnon carried nine times for 24 yards and caught all five targets for 28 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 14-9 win over the Falcons.

McKinnon averaged an underwhelming 3.7 yards per touch in this one, but he salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a two-yard touchdown reception. Latavius Murray received a larger workload yet again and was much more effective on a per-touch basis, though he wasn't able to find the end zone. McKinnon will maintain a notable role next week against the Panthers, but he will need to make better use of the touches he gets with Murray continuing to head the backfield.

