McKinnon (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

McKinnon is recovering from sports hernia surgery that he underwent in early January and has now managed to turn in two limited practices ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl matchup against the 49ers. It has been previously reported that he's unlikely to suit up for the contest, though an upgrade to a full session Friday could change McKinnon's outlook. Without him in the mix, Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will handle the bulk of the work out of the backfield Sunday.