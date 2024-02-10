McKinnon (groin) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, although the running back is still a game-time decision for Sunday's Super Bowl contest against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Once the Chiefs designated McKinnon to return ahead of the Super Bowl, this roster designation seemed like the obvious outcome, but it still doesn't guarantee the pass-catching back actually plays in the big game. Expect Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to see the bulk of the snaps even if McKinnon is officially able to play.