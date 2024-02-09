McKinnon (groin) is listed as questionable for the Super Bowl against San Francisco on Sunday.

The Chiefs designated McKinnon for a return from injured reserve this past weekend and then listed him as a limited practice participant throughout the week. Andy Reid said Tuesday that he didn't expect the 31-year-old to play this Sunday, but it's possible McKinnon looked better than his coach expected on the practice field. The Chiefs will need to activate him from injured reserve Saturday if he's going to play Sunday, in which case McKinnon might take back his role as the team's preferred back in obvious passing situations. Starter Isiah Pacheco and third-stringer Clyde Edwards-Helaire have shared those snaps in McKinnon's absence this postseason.