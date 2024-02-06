McKinnon (sports hernia) hasn't been practicing this week, with coach Andy Reid saying Tuesday that the running back is unlikely to play in the Super Bowl, NFL.coms Kevin Patra reports.

The Chiefs designated the 31-year-old to return from injured reserve Saturday, creating some hope that he'd be available against the 49ers this coming Sunday. It now sounds like a long shot, with Reid saying it's "slim for [McKinnon] to be out there." The snaps that went to McKinnon earlier this season have been divided between starting RB Isiah Pacheco and third-stringer Clyde Edwards-Helaire in recent weeks.