Nwangwu failed to record a single snap on offense in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Lions.

Nwangwu was not on the field for any offensive snaps for the third straight game Sunday. Instead, he played 13 special teams in the contest. The veteran running appeared in just nine games this season, dealing with a back injury that landed him on injured reserve early in the 2023 campaign. Nwangwu attempted five rushes for 13 yards as he was minimally involved in Minnesota's offense and contributed mostly as a member of the special teams unit. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, the 25-year-old will look to take a step forward as a contributor before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025.