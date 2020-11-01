Boyd suffered an apparent right knee injury during Sunday's win over the Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pelissero relayed that it was a non-contact injury, which often ends up being a severe issue. The team didn't reveal any further details about Boyd's injury, but he's one of three cornerbacks to leave the game hurt, Cameron Dantzler (neck/concussion) and Mark Fields (undisclosed) being the others. Jeff Gladney and Harrison Hand finished the game as the only remaining Vikings cornerbacks, and they could start next Sunday against the Lions.