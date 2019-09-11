Boyd had two tackles and played on 15 of the defense's 74 snaps in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

The 2019 seventh-round draft pick begins the season as a deep reserve in the secondary and got playing time late amid a blowout win. He's unlikely to get much playing time, but Minnesota's depth in the secondary could be tested early with several players hurt.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories