Vikings' Kris Boyd: Two tackles in pro debut
Boyd had two tackles and played on 15 of the defense's 74 snaps in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
The 2019 seventh-round draft pick begins the season as a deep reserve in the secondary and got playing time late amid a blowout win. He's unlikely to get much playing time, but Minnesota's depth in the secondary could be tested early with several players hurt.
