Elflein (knee) is officially listed as inactive for Sunday's contest against Green Bay.

Elflein was a surprise add to the injury report Friday, and as evidenced by this news, won't be able to give it a go Sunday. Now that he's been ruled out, Dakota Dozier is likely to get the start at left guard in his place.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories