Elflein (hip) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Elflein was considered unlikely to play Sunday against the Buccaneers due to the injury. However, it appears the injury was severe enough that not only will he not play Sunday, but he'll miss at least the next four weeks. Bradley Bozeman should handle the center position until Elflein can return to action.
More News
-
Panthers' Pat Elflein: Unlikely to play vs. Tampa•
-
Panthers' Pat Elflein: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Pat Elflein: Clears COVID protocols•
-
Panthers' Pat Elflein: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Panthers' Pat Elflein: Absent from injury report•
-
Panthers' Pat Elflein: Should return this week•