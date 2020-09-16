Watch Now: Waiver Wire: Running Backs ( 3:49 )

Figuring out which running backs to stick in your Fantasy Football lineup in Week 1 is always tough, but it might be even tougher in Week 2. Because now we actually have some information, and that's dangerous. Because it's only one week's worth of information, which makes it easy to overreact. Should you bench someone like Mark Ingram because he got fewer snaps and lost a touchdown to J.K. Dobbins in Week 1? Maybe, but it was just one game against a Browns team that fell flat, so Ingram could be a bigger part of the game plan this week if the Texans are more competitive.

You run the risk of overcorrecting for what we saw in Week 1, in other words. Things will get a little more clear as we get more information — though injuries will create more complications every week — but for now, those start and sit calls are even tougher to figure out than usual right now. Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls are here for Week 2 running backs to help you find answers. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' running back preview for more help with matchup notes, numbers to know, and more.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CLE -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 17th 2020 Stats RUYDS 72 REC 4 REYDS 9 TD 0 FPTS/G 11 Hunt (13 carries for 72 yards and four catches for 9 yards on six targets) outplayed Nick Chubb (10 carries for 60 yards and one catch for 6 yards on one target) in Week 1 at Baltimore, and we'll see if that's going to be the norm this year. For Week 2, you can start both with confidence on Thursday night against a Bengals team that just allowed 155 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground against the Chargers. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN IND -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 20th 2020 Stats RUYDS 28 REC 8 REYDS 45 TD 2 FPTS/G 26 We told you before the season the Colts running backs would be heavily involved in the passing game with Philip Rivers now in Indianapolis, and Hines, Jonathan Taylor and Marlon Mack combined for 17 catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets in Week 1 at Jacksonville. Hines led the way with eight catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he also added seven carries for 28 yards and a touchdown. With Mack (Achilles) out for the season, Taylor is a must-start option in all leagues, but Hines is right there with him in PPR. Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -9 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 25th 2020 Stats RUYDS 66 REC 2 REYDS 16 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Jones played 47 percent of the snaps for the Buccaneers in Week 1 at New Orleans, and we'll see if he's still well ahead of Leonard Fournette (13 percent) this week. I hope so because the matchup is great for Jones, but you can consider Fournette a sleeper also. Against the Saints, which is a tough run defense, Jones had 17 carries for 66 yards, along with two catches for 16 yards on three targets. We could see Fournette's workload increase now that he's been with the team for two weeks, but I still like Jones as a low-end starter in all formats. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -5.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 23rd 2020 Stats RUYDS 64 REC 1 REYDS 10 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 Montgomery surprised us by playing in Week 1 at Detroit after his groin injury in training camp, and he ran well with 13 carries for 64 yards, as well as one catch for 10 yards on three targets. The Giants run defense is good, but Benny Snell wore them down Monday night with 19 carries for 113 yards. I can see Montgomery being tough for the Giants on the road on a short week, and the Bears are favorites at home. Montgomery is better in non-PPR leagues, but I would start him in all formats. And Tarik Cohen is still worth using as a low-end starter in PPR. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN PIT -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 6.7 RB RNK 21st 2020 stats RUYDS 113 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 11 This posting could change if James Conner (ankle) is able to play this week, but I'm expecting Snell to start for the Steelers in Week 2 against Denver. I was impressed with the Broncos run defense in Week 1 against Derrick Henry even though he had 116 rushing yards, but he needed 31 carries to get there. However, trying to tackle Henry 31 times will wear on that defense, which has to play on the road on a short week. Snell likely won't do much in the passing game, but 15-plus carries should be easy if Conner is out. Snell would be a must-start running back in all leagues if he starts.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 11 REC 3 REYDS 16 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 I like Moss and Devin Singletary this week, and this is a homecoming game for both South Florida natives. Singletary should be considered a low-end starter, and Moss is a solid flex. Both were heavily involved in Week 1 against the Jets, and Moss caught a touchdown in his NFL debut. The Patriots ran over the Dolphins in Week 1, mostly with Newton, but Moss and Singletary should have a strong outing in Week 2. J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU BAL -7 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 22 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 2 FPTS/G 14 Dobbins played 23 snaps compared to 21 for Mark Ingram in Week 1 against Cleveland, and we'll see if that's the norm moving forward. Dobbins scored two touchdowns, and he could be a star if he continues to get those opportunities ahead of Ingram. The Texans run defense is still trying to stop Clyde Edwards-Helaire from last week, so both Ravens running backs are in play as flex options in Week 2. James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 22 REC 3 REYDS 30 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 I'm expecting this game to be different for the Patriots than Week 1 when they ran all over the Dolphins. That means White should be more involved in the passing game. He only had three catches for 30 yards on three targets in Week 1, but Newton attempted just 20 passes. Last year, White scored five of his six touchdowns on the road, and he's a low-end PPR starter at Seattle. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 36 REC 2 REYDS 8 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Gibson (18 plays) was the third running back for Washington in Week 1 against the Eagles in terms of snap count behind J.D. McKissic (31) and Peyton Barber (29), and Barber led the team with 17 carries. But Gibson will only continue to get more work -- he had nine carries for 36 yards and two catches for 8 yards on two targets last week -- and should be a factor in the passing game against Arizona. The Cardinals just allowed San Francisco's running backs to have nine catches for 162 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets in Week 1. Gibson isn't a must-start option, but I like him as a flex in his first road outing. Jerick McKinnon RB SF San Francisco • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ SF -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 6.5 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 24 REC 3 REYDS 20 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 We'll see if McKinnon continues to be the second running back over Tevin Coleman this week behind Raheem Mostert, but the 49ers might need McKinnon in the passing game given their lack of quality receivers. McKinnon's first game in two years because of knee injuries resulted in three carries for 24 yards, as well as three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown on five targets against Arizona. The Jets just allowed Moss and Singletary to combine for eight catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in Week 1, and McKinnon could be a popular receiving threat for Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 2.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #38

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -9 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 62 REC 1 REYDS 28 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Robinson had a solid NFL debut in Week 1 against the Colts with 16 carries for 62 yards, as well as one catch for 28 yards on one target, and he was the only running back to get a carry for the Jaguars. This should be a tougher task against the Titans, and we'll see how Robinson performs if Jacksonville is chasing points in the second half. I don't mind Robinson as a flex option this week, but he hasn't done enough yet to be considered a must-start option. For now, just stash him on your bench in all leagues. Boston Scott RB PHI Philadelphia • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -1 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 6.6 RB RNK 45th YTD Stats RUYDS 35 REC 2 REYDS 19 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 There's a chance Miles Sanders (hamstring) could return this week, which would clearly alter things for Scott, but he struggled in Week 1 against Washington with nine carries for 35 yards, along with just two catches for 19 yards on two targets. The offensive line for the Eagles is a problem, especially if Lane Johnson (ankle) is still out, and the Rams should be able to contain Scott. He's still worth using as a flex option given his likely volume if he's the starter, but I'm not overly optimistic for his chances to succeed. Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI LAR -1 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 79 REC 3 REYDS 31 TD 2 FPTS/G 25 Brown was one of the best surprise stories in Week 1 against Dallas when he was the lead running back for the Rams. In the first game without Todd Gurley, Brown played more than 60 percent of the snaps, and he had a quality stat line with 18 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns, as well as three catches for 31 yards on four targets. He should still be the top running back for the Rams this week, but Cam Akers will also get work (he had 14 carries and one catch in Week 1), as well as Darrell Henderson. And the Eagles run defense should be a tougher test for the Rams, especially on the road. Brown is only worth starting as a flex option this week. Adrian Peterson RB DET Detroit • #28

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 6.9 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 93 REC 3 REYDS 21 TD 0 FPTS/G 14 Peterson had a solid debut with the Lions in Week 1 against Chicago with 14 carries for 93 yards, along with three catches for 21 yards on three targets. But he played less than D'Andre Swift, and I expect that to be the same this week, especially with the Lions likely chasing points against the Packers on the road. Green Bay's run defense is still likely a liability, but Peterson's production should be minimal. He might continue to lead the Lions in carries, but I don't want to trust him in this spot. Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 5.5 RB RNK 46th YTD Stats RUYDS 37 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 Michel led the Patriots running backs in carries in Week 1 against Miami with 10, and he scored a touchdown. But he managed just 37 rushing yards and wasn't involved in the passing game. New England also used three other running backs with Rex Burkhead, White and J.J. Taylor, and clearly Newton is going to be a significant factor in the running game. Michel will always be a threat to score, but he's not someone I want to trust in Week 2 on the road at Seattle, especially in PPR. At best, Michel is a flex option in deeper non-PPR leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 78 REC 3 REYDS 8 TD 1 FPTS/G 14 Gordon is looking at a heavy workload in Week 2 with Phillip Lindsay (turf toe) not expected to play, and Gordon played well in Week 1 against Tennessee with 15 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown, as well three catches for eight yards on three targets, although he lost a fumble. But this matchup against the Steelers on the road, especially on a short week, could be brutal. Pittsburgh just destroyed Saquon Barkley in Week 1, holding him to 15 carries for 6 yards, and he saved his production with six catches for 60 yards on nine targets. The passing game could be where Gordon has success, but he's a low-end starter at best in this matchup.

