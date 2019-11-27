Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starting in Colorado
Koskinen will start Wednesday's game against the Avalanche, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.
Koskinen has been stellar this season, with a 9-1-2 record, 2.45 GAA and .920 save percentage. Improving those numbers won't be easy against an Avalanche team that's tied for fourth in the NHL with 3.52 goals per game, though the Oilers handed Colorado a convincing 6-2 defeat with Mike Smith in net when these teams met back on Nov. 14.
