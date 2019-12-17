Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Pair of assists in win

O'Reilly finished Monday's 5-2 win over Colorado with two assists.

He may only have six goals to his name, but O'Reilly is as fantasy relevant as ever. Two more assists give the Blues' forward 31 points in 34 games. Averaging more than 20 minutes a night (20:41) -- 3:05 with the man advantage -- O'Reilly certainly hasn't been starved of opportunity this season. He's on his way to authoring another 60-plus point campaign and has done an admirable job rewarding fantasy owners in 2019-20.