Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Ruled out Monday

Stamkos (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Blue Jackets on Monday, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.

Stamkos' absence will certainly be felt by fans and fantasy owners alike considering he is riding a 10-game point streak in which he racked up nine goals, and six helpers. Perhaps the only knock on the Ontario native's game over that stretch is the fact that just one of his 15 points was recorded with the man advantage. With Stamkos on the shelf, both Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn could see an uptick in ice time and scoring opportunities.