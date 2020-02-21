Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing Predators

Crawford will patrol the crease during Friday's home game versus Nashville, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Crawford was rock solid in his last start Sunday against Winnipeg, turning aside 35 of 38 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 19th loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 35-year-old netminder will attempt to snap his four-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Predators squad that's averaging 3.47 goals per game on the road this campaign, third in the NHL.