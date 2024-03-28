Georgiev is slated to face the Rangers at home on Thursday, per Marc Moser of Altitude Sports.

There was some doubt as Georgiev was not at morning skate, but coach Jared Bednar said that he was good to go. Georgiev is 37-15-3 this season, but his peripherals are just okay, as he has a 2.82 GAA and a .904 save percentage. He will not have an easy time of it Thursday as the Rangers are atop the NHL standings with 100 points in 72 games.