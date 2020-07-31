Burakovsky was not in attendance for Friday's practice session, though coach Jared Bednar told reporters he expects the winger to join the group Saturday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

It sounds like nothing serious for Burakovsky, so fantasy players shouldn't be concerned about his availability for Sunday's round-robin clash with St. Louis. The Austria native is slated to fill a top-line role with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, perhaps one of the best assignments in the league that could have him racking up points this postseason.