Burakovsky notched a power-play helper in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Senators.

Burakovsky set up Valeri Nichushkin for the third-period tally. In 52 games this season, Burakovsky has 41 points, 93 shots and a plus-10 rating. He had gone two scoreless outings since the end of his six-game, 12-point streak. The 24-year-old should continue to see strong production with a role in the Avalanche's dangerous top six.