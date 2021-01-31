Burakovsky notched two power-play assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Burakovsky had a hand in both of the Avalanche's power-play tallies Saturday -- he earned the secondary helper on Joonas Donskoi's goal and set up J.T. Compher for the final marker. The 25-year-old Burakovsky has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games, posting a goal and four helpers in that span. He has eight points through six appearances overall in 2020-21 -- fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to produce at such a high rate all year, but a top-six role with the Avs should give him a high floor.