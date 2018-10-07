Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Scores twice
Wilson scored a pair of goals on two shots in a 5-2 victory over the Flyers on Saturday.
The 28-year-old opened the scoring and then gave the Avalanche an insurance marker to extend the lead to two in the third period. This was Wilson's first two-goal game since Nov. 25, 2016. Last season, he scored six goals and 18 points. While his pair of goals gets him a third of the way to his 2017-18 goal total, owners should see if Wilson can find the twine again soon before counting upon him for more production.
More News
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Struggles in first year with Avs•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Grabs power-play assist in return•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Slated to return against Los Angeles•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Remains on shelf•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Out again Monday•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...