Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Scores twice

Wilson scored a pair of goals on two shots in a 5-2 victory over the Flyers on Saturday.

The 28-year-old opened the scoring and then gave the Avalanche an insurance marker to extend the lead to two in the third period. This was Wilson's first two-goal game since Nov. 25, 2016. Last season, he scored six goals and 18 points. While his pair of goals gets him a third of the way to his 2017-18 goal total, owners should see if Wilson can find the twine again soon before counting upon him for more production.