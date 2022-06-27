Kuemper stopped 22 of 23 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Kuemper allowed an early goal through his five-hole to Steven Stamkos, but he was lights-out after that. The Avalanche's defense helped out with a suffocating third period to help close out the series 4-2, earning the Stanley Cup. Kuemper finished the playoffs with 10-4 record, a 2.57 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 16 appearances. Having a championship on his resume will be a big boost for the 32-year-old, who is set for unrestricted free agency if the Avalanche can't sign him to a new deal before July 13.